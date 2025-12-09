Founding 150 Interact Children's Museum

No expiration
A $1,000 Family/Individual Donation welcomes you into a very special group of supporters helping bring the Interact Children’s Museum to life in Downtown Elkins. As part of the Founding 150, your family becomes part of the museum’s permanent story — helping create a place where children can learn, explore, and imagine for generations to come.
A $5,000 Business A Donation welcomes your organization into a premier circle of supporters helping bring the Interact Children’s Museum to life in Downtown Elkins. As part of the Founding 150, your business becomes a foundational part of the museum’s permanent story — helping create a place where children can learn, explore, and imagine for generations to come.
A $1,000 Nonprofit Donation welcomes your organization into a premier circle of supporters helping bring the Interact Children’s Museum to life in Downtown Elkins. As part of the Founding 150, your not for profit becomes a foundational part of the museum’s permanent story — helping create a place where children can learn, explore, and imagine for generations to come.
