Founding and Legacy Fund of National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Southeastern Virginia Chapter (Organizing Group)

Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Legacy Premier Founding Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.





As a Legacy Premier Founding Partner, you will receive:





Five (5) Ticket VIP Reserved Tabled seating to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon





Full-page premium placement in program book





Verbal recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Legacy Premier Founding Partner





Recognition as a Founding Legacy Sponsor





Social media feature





This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.