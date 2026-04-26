National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc Southeastern Virginia Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc Southeastern Virginia Chapter

About this event

Founding and Legacy Fund of National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Southeastern Virginia Chapter (Organizing Group)

100 E Main St

Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Legacy Premier Founding Partner
$5,000

Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Legacy Premier Founding Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.


As a Legacy Premier Founding Partner, you will receive:


Five (5) Ticket VIP Reserved Tabled seating to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon


Full-page premium placement in program book


Verbal recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Legacy Premier Founding Partner


Recognition as a Founding Legacy Sponsor


Social media feature


This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.

Leadership Premier Partner
$2,500

Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Leadership Premier Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.


As a Leadership Premier Partner, you will receive:


Three (3) Ticket to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon


Full-page program book ad


Program recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Leadership Premier Partner


Social media feature


This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.

Advocacy Mission Partner
$1,000

Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Advocacy Mission Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.


As Advocacy Mission Partner, you will receive:


Two (2) Ticket to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon


Full-page program book ad


Program recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Advocacy Mission Partner


Social media recognition


This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.

Founding Table Sponsor
$650

Join us as a Founding Table Sponsor and play a pivotal role in establishing the Southeastern Virginia Organizing Group of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.


This premier sponsorship level offers high visibility and recognition as a foundational supporter of our chartering celebration and ongoing community impact.

As a Founding Table Sponsor, you will receive:

  • Reserved Table Seating (8 guests) at the Chartering Ceremony & Luncheon
  • Social media recognition
  • One (1) Full-Page Ad in the Digital Souvenir Program Book
  • Acknowledgment as a Founding Sponsor supporting this historic milestone

This is an exceptional opportunity to align your brand or organization with a mission-driven initiative focused on advocacy, leadership, and service.

Community Sponsor Partner
$500

Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Community Sponsor for our Chartering Ceremony.


As a Community Sponsor, you will receive:


One (1) Ticket to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon


Program recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Community Sponsor


Social media recognition


This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.

Digital Program Full Page AD
$175

Support our Chartering Ceremony by placing a full page AD in our Digital Souvenir Program Book. This commemorative book will be shared with our guests, community leaders, and supporters and will highlight our theme: "Anchored in Purpose, Rising in Leadership, and Advancing in Service in Our Community."


Promote your business, share a congratulatory message, or show your support with sustaining an impactful program in the community.


Size: Full Page (8.5" X 11")
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Vertical Preferred
Submission: Upload via email

Half Page Ad
$100

Half Page Ad


Promote your business, organization, church, or congratulatory message with a half-page ad in our official Chartering Ceremony program book. This is a great opportunity to show support while gaining visibility among community leaders, professionals, and attendees throughout Southeastern Virginia.


Size: Half Page (5.5” X 4.25”)
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical
Submission: Upload via email

Quarter Page Ad
$75

Quarter Page Ad


Share your business, organization, or a special message of support with a quarter-page ad in our official program book. Perfect for small businesses, community partners, churches, and personal acknowledgments celebrating this historic chartering moment.


Size: Quarter Page (4.25" X 2.75")
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical
Submission: Upload via email

Business Cards AD
$50

Showcase your business or message with a business card sized ad in our Digital Program Book. A great option for small businesses and supporters to gain visibility while supporting our mission.


Size: Business Card (3.5" X 2")

Format: PDF, JPG, PNG

Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical

Submission: Upload via email

Patron List
$25

Be recognized in our Digital Program Book as a valued supporter. A meaningful way to show your support and celebrate this historic occasion.

  • Name and/or Business as you would like listed
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