Founding and Legacy Fund of National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Southeastern Virginia Chapter (Organizing Group)

About this event
Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Legacy Premier Founding Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.
As a Legacy Premier Founding Partner, you will receive:
Five (5) Ticket VIP Reserved Tabled seating to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon
Full-page premium placement in program book
Verbal recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Legacy Premier Founding Partner
Recognition as a Founding Legacy Sponsor
Social media feature
This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.
Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Leadership Premier Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.
As a Leadership Premier Partner, you will receive:
Three (3) Ticket to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon
Full-page program book ad
Program recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Leadership Premier Partner
Social media feature
This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.
Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Advocacy Mission Partner for our Chartering Ceremony.
As Advocacy Mission Partner, you will receive:
Two (2) Ticket to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon
Full-page program book ad
Program recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Advocacy Mission Partner
Social media recognition
This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.
Join us as a Founding Table Sponsor and play a pivotal role in establishing the Southeastern Virginia Organizing Group of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.
This premier sponsorship level offers high visibility and recognition as a foundational supporter of our chartering celebration and ongoing community impact.
As a Founding Table Sponsor, you will receive:
This is an exceptional opportunity to align your brand or organization with a mission-driven initiative focused on advocacy, leadership, and service.
Support our mission and be recognized as a valued Community Sponsor for our Chartering Ceremony.
As a Community Sponsor, you will receive:
One (1) Ticket to Chartering Ceremony and Luncheon
Program recognition during the chartering ceremony as a Community Sponsor
Social media recognition
This is a meaningful opportunity to promote your business or organization while supporting advocacy leadership, and community impact through Southeastern Virginia Chapter of NCBW.
Support our Chartering Ceremony by placing a full page AD in our Digital Souvenir Program Book. This commemorative book will be shared with our guests, community leaders, and supporters and will highlight our theme: "Anchored in Purpose, Rising in Leadership, and Advancing in Service in Our Community."
Promote your business, share a congratulatory message, or show your support with sustaining an impactful program in the community.
Size: Full Page (8.5" X 11")
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Vertical Preferred
Submission: Upload via email
Half Page Ad
Promote your business, organization, church, or congratulatory message with a half-page ad in our official Chartering Ceremony program book. This is a great opportunity to show support while gaining visibility among community leaders, professionals, and attendees throughout Southeastern Virginia.
Size: Half Page (5.5” X 4.25”)
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical
Submission: Upload via email
Quarter Page Ad
Share your business, organization, or a special message of support with a quarter-page ad in our official program book. Perfect for small businesses, community partners, churches, and personal acknowledgments celebrating this historic chartering moment.
Size: Quarter Page (4.25" X 2.75")
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical
Submission: Upload via email
Showcase your business or message with a business card sized ad in our Digital Program Book. A great option for small businesses and supporters to gain visibility while supporting our mission.
Size: Business Card (3.5" X 2")
Format: PDF, JPG, PNG
Orientation: Horizontal or Vertical
Submission: Upload via email
Be recognized in our Digital Program Book as a valued supporter. A meaningful way to show your support and celebrate this historic occasion.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!