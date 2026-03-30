Founding Circle Retreat Registration

Join us for our first healing-centered retreat designed to nourish, connect, and support women living life with Alpha-Gal Syndrome.





A safe seat at the table for women who truly understand Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

Wellness & Retreat Experience.

• Chef-crafted mammal-free meals designed as part of the healing experience

• Memorable shared dining events, including Friendsgiving Dinner

• Meaningful connections with women who share the Alpha-Gal journey

• Intentionally designed beach retreat focused on healing

• Guided group wellness activities

• Education and support for the Alpha-Gal lifestyle

• Opportunities for healing and personal reflection

• Nervous system regulation and stress management practices

• Community connection and group discussions within the Alpha-Gal network

• Closing Circle gathering

• Carefully curated Alpha-Gal–safe welcome gift





Important Accommodation Details:

Please note that hotel accommodations are booked separately.





You’ll receive the Sheraton Sand Key booking link once payment is completed.

Founding Circl e Access: Apply the code at checkout.

"A safe seat at the table is waiting for you....and I can't wait to welcome you there."