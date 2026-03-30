Founding Circle Retreat Registration

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About this event
Join us for our first healing-centered retreat designed to nourish, connect, and support women living life with Alpha-Gal Syndrome.
A safe seat at the table for women who truly understand Alpha-Gal Syndrome.
• Chef-crafted mammal-free meals designed as part of the healing experience
• Memorable shared dining events, including Friendsgiving Dinner
• Meaningful connections with women who share the Alpha-Gal journey
• Intentionally designed beach retreat focused on healing
• Guided group wellness activities
• Education and support for the Alpha-Gal lifestyle
• Opportunities for healing and personal reflection
• Nervous system regulation and stress management practices
• Community connection and group discussions within the Alpha-Gal network
• Closing Circle gathering
• Carefully curated Alpha-Gal–safe welcome gift
Important Accommodation Details:
Please note that hotel accommodations are booked separately.
You’ll receive the Sheraton Sand Key booking link once payment is completed.
"A safe seat at the table is waiting for you....and I can't wait to welcome you there."
Reserve your place with a nonrefundable $325 deposit. Your remaining balance will be due by September 15th, 2026.
Hotel accommodations are booked separately through the Sheraton Sand Key room block.
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