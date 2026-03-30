Soul Quest Healing Horizons Foundation INC

Hosted by

Soul Quest Healing Horizons Foundation INC

About this event

Founding Circle Retreat Registration

1160 Gulf Blvd

Clearwater Beach, FL 33767, USA

Claim Your Seat at the Table
$925

Join us for our first healing-centered retreat designed to nourish, connect, and support women living life with Alpha-Gal Syndrome.


A safe seat at the table for women who truly understand Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

Wellness & Retreat Experience.

Chef-crafted mammal-free meals designed as part of the healing experience

Memorable shared dining events, including Friendsgiving Dinner

Meaningful connections with women who share the Alpha-Gal journey

Intentionally designed beach retreat focused on healing

Guided group wellness activities

Education and support for the Alpha-Gal lifestyle

Opportunities for healing and personal reflection

Nervous system regulation and stress management practices

Community connection and group discussions within the Alpha-Gal network

Closing Circle gathering

Carefully curated Alpha-Gal–safe welcome gift


Important Accommodation Details:

Please note that hotel accommodations are booked separately.


You’ll receive the Sheraton Sand Key booking link once payment is completed.

Founding Circle Access: Apply the code at checkout.

"A safe seat at the table is waiting for you....and I can't wait to welcome you there."

Reserve Your Spot at the Table Deposit
$325

Reserve your place with a nonrefundable $325 deposit. Your remaining balance will be due by September 15th, 2026.


Hotel accommodations are booked separately through the Sheraton Sand Key room block.

Add a donation for Soul Quest Healing Horizons Foundation INC

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