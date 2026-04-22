Founding Member Directory Listing

Claim your top-level placement on MtnDirectory.com as a founding member.





Get full visibility, priority placement, and up to 6 category listings, plus access to post classifieds.

Launch offer, $10 per month for your first year.

Renews at 50% off standard pricing for year two.

Cancel anytime. No long-term commitment.





Your membership also supports the restoration of the Fallsvale Old Stone Schoolhouse and local after-school programs.





Limited founding member offer.