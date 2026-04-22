Founding Member Directory Listing

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Claim your top-level placement on MtnDirectory.com as a founding member.
Get full visibility, priority placement, and up to 6 category listings, plus access to post classifieds.
Launch offer, $10 per month for your first year.
Renews at 50% off standard pricing for year two.
Cancel anytime. No long-term commitment.
Your membership also supports the restoration of the Fallsvale Old Stone Schoolhouse and local after-school programs.
Limited founding member offer.
Valid until May 27, 2027
Claim your top-level placement on MtnDirectory.com as a founding member.
Pay $100 for the full year and save $20.
Includes full visibility, priority placement, and up to 6 category listings, plus access to post classifieds.
As an early supporter, receive 50% off your second year when you renew.
Your membership also supports the restoration of the Fallsvale Old Stone Schoolhouse and local after-school programs.
Limited founding member offer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!