Fallsvale Historic Schoolhouse Inc.

Offered by

Fallsvale Historic Schoolhouse Inc.

About the memberships

Founding Member Directory Listing

Available until Jul 24
Founding Member, Monthly Top Listing
$10

Renews monthly

Claim your top-level placement on MtnDirectory.com as a founding member.


Get full visibility, priority placement, and up to 6 category listings, plus access to post classifieds.

Launch offer, $10 per month for your first year.

Renews at 50% off standard pricing for year two.

Cancel anytime. No long-term commitment.


Your membership also supports the restoration of the Fallsvale Old Stone Schoolhouse and local after-school programs.


Limited founding member offer.

Available until Jul 24
Founding Member, Annual Top Listing
$100

Valid until May 27, 2027

Claim your top-level placement on MtnDirectory.com as a founding member.


Pay $100 for the full year and save $20.

Includes full visibility, priority placement, and up to 6 category listings, plus access to post classifieds.

As an early supporter, receive 50% off your second year when you renew.


Your membership also supports the restoration of the Fallsvale Old Stone Schoolhouse and local after-school programs.


Limited founding member offer.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!