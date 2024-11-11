Founding Member - Support community wellness with gifts that make our work possible.

Once Purchased we will manually add this package to your Arketa Account to be used for future classes with us! Redeemable for: All Yoga classes - minus the below listed classes No Beverages are Included in these class tickets Happy Hour Specials will be available to you at your discretion Any on-demand video Does not include: Botanic Gardens Denver Aquarium Baby Goats Adoptable Puppies Plants Sunflowers One Per-person - Not Vaild for Groups or plus ones! See all the classes this is good for https://www.denveryogasocial.com/donationclasses

