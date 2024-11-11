Founding Member - Support community wellness with gifts that make our work possible.
5 Class Pack - Yoga Class Only - $35 Savings
$60
Once Purchased we will manually add this package to your Arketa Account to be used for future classes with us!
Redeemable for:
All Yoga classes - minus the below listed classes
No Beverages are Included in these class tickets
Happy Hour Specials will be available to you at your discretion
Any on-demand video
Does not include:
Botanic Gardens
Denver Aquarium
Baby Goats
Adoptable Puppies
Plants
Sunflowers
One Per-person - Not Vaild for Groups or plus ones!
See all the classes this is good for https://www.denveryogasocial.com/donationclasses
4 - $25 Gift Cards for your Friends + $20 Bonus gift card fo
$100
Once Purchased we will email you your gift cards within 24-48 Hours!
Once Purchased we will email you your gift cards within 24-48 Hours!
A month of regular yoga classes for 2 people & a branded wat
$150
Once Purchased please email us at [email protected] to get your certificates & water bottle mailed to you!
Once Purchased please email us at [email protected] to get your certificates & water bottle mailed to you!
1 Private Sunday Yoga class at Flyte Co for up to 10 people
$250
Once Purchased please email us at [email protected] to set up your private class for you & your friends!
Once Purchased please email us at [email protected] to set up your private class for you & your friends!
One Year Yoga Membership with us & a branded yoga Mat Savi
$750
Once Purchased we will manually add this package to your Arketa Account to be used for future classes with us!
Redeemable for:
All Yoga classes - minus the below listed classes
No Beverages are Included in these class tickets
Happy Hour Specials will be available to you at your discretion
Any on-demand video
Does not include:
Botanic Gardens
Denver Aquarium
Baby Goats
Adoptable Puppies
Plants
Sunflowers
One Per-person - Not Vaild for Groups or plus ones!
See all the classes this is good for https://www.denveryogasocial.com/donationclasses
Add a donation for Yoga Social
