Founding Member - Support community wellness with gifts that make our work possible. (1)
Allows us to give 5 students free Classes
$50
Your donation allows us to give 5 students free classes!
Your donation allows us to give 5 students free classes!
Pays for 1 Class at Flyte Co Brewing for the community
$100
Your donation allows us to put on one community class at Flyte Co Brewing for the community!
Your donation allows us to put on one community class at Flyte Co Brewing for the community!
Pays for 2 students to get a month of regular yoga classes
$150
Your donation allows us to give 2 students a free month of yoga!
Your donation allows us to give 2 students a free month of yoga!
Pays for a Class a t Colorado Sake Co for the community
$250
Your donation allows us to put on one community class at Colorado Sake Co for the community!
Your donation allows us to put on one community class at Colorado Sake Co for the community!
Pays for a Sound Bath/Yoga Class for the community + Mat 4 U
$750
Your donation allows us to put on one community class at Catbird for the community + a Branded Yoga Mat for YOU!
Once your donation has been made please email us at [email protected] with your address to get your mat mailed to you!
Your donation allows us to put on one community class at Catbird for the community + a Branded Yoga Mat for YOU!
Once your donation has been made please email us at [email protected] with your address to get your mat mailed to you!