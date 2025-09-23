The Great Harvest Sale

$
Fresh from local Kirby Farms
Fuji apples are a popular variety known for their exceptionally sweet flavor, crisp texture, and low acid flavor. Versatility for both fresh eating and cooking. Fresh from Silver Creek & Seaman Orchards.
Pink Lady known for its sweet-tart flavor and crisp texture, with a balanced flavor that is both sweet and tangy, with a distinctive effervescent finish and flesh that holds its shape well. It is a versatile fruit for both snacking and cooking.
The black twig apple is an heirloom variety, well-regarded for its tart, complex flavor that improves with storage. The flesh is firm, fine-grained, and yellowish. While once a popular dessert apple, it is now primarily grown for fresh eating, baking, and making cider.
The Gold Rush apple is a sweet-tart, spicy flavor profile that changes over time. They are very tart when first harvested in the late fall, but the flavor mellows and becomes sweeter and more complex after a few weeks or months in storage. It has a crisp, firm texture that is well-suited for both eating fresh and cooking.
Winesap apples are a classic American heirloom variety known for their rich, spicy, and wine-like flavor. They have a balanced sweet-tart taste and a firm, crisp, and juicy texture. This all-purpose apple is well-suited for fresh eating, baking, and making cider. A well-known descendant is the Stayman Winesap, which offers a similar, but milder flavor.
Each batch of delicious apple butter is made and packaged by hand. The apples are cooked and eventually turned into apple sauce. Then spices are added to the apple sauce, and it simmers for numerous hours.
