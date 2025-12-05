Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation's Art Auction

This is an artistic adaptation of one of the many masks used by African tribes.





This and several other intriguing and intricately crafted masks are used by the tribes for spiritual and functional roles in community rituals, ceremonies and celebrations. Different masks have different meanings and purposes. They represent ancestors, spirits or social status.





This mask design was inspired by one such fascinating tribal mask. This one is about 18 inches in size, but it can be made in bigger sizes (up to 48 inches!!) and any color combinations to match an ambiance. It can be a gorgeous piece of wall decor.





Retail Price $75



