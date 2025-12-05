Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation's Art Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
His primary cameras are an Arca Swiss 4 x 5 view camera and a 500CM Hasselblad. All the photographic prints are printed by the artist using a traditional color enlarger. None of the prints are inkjets. His work is traditional landscape.
37.5×25.5 inches (framed)
Retail Price $300
Starting bid
This is an artistic adaptation of one of the many masks used by African tribes.
This and several other intriguing and intricately crafted masks are used by the tribes for spiritual and functional roles in community rituals, ceremonies and celebrations. Different masks have different meanings and purposes. They represent ancestors, spirits or social status.
This mask design was inspired by one such fascinating tribal mask. This one is about 18 inches in size, but it can be made in bigger sizes (up to 48 inches!!) and any color combinations to match an ambiance. It can be a gorgeous piece of wall decor.
Retail Price $75
Starting bid
This painting honors the quail as a poised desert icon, blending realism and bold geometric shapes to celebrate the beauty and spirit of the Southwest.
6x12inches | 2025 | Acrylic on Canvas|
Retail Price $500
Starting bid
This painting blends elegant realism with bold geometric forms, capturing the bird’s serene poise and the vibrant harmony of its surrounding abstract world.
16x20inches | 2024 | Acrylic on canvas |
Retail Price $670
Starting bid
In lieu of traditional canvas, David SchwARTZ is using decommissioned American flags as the foundation for this latest series, American Icons. He discovered the flags, bundled up and ready for the local dumpster and was devastated to see that the symbol of American Democracy had been discarded in this way.
Inspired on a trip to Washington D.C., SchwARTZ returned home to stretch the first canvas and create "American Capitol." Today, people from around the world are gifting flags to him. One of the most recent contributions was from the son of a soldier who fought the Battle of the Bulge in WWII for the purpose of honoring the men and women who made such extraordinary sacrifices to ensure American values and principles.
18 x 24inches
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
David Schwartz’s Downtown Ventura beautifully captures the charm and character of this iconic coastal city. Through careful attention to light, color, and detail, Schwartz brings the streetscape to life, reflecting both the energy of everyday life and the timeless beauty of Ventura’s architecture. His work balances realism with artistic interpretation, inviting viewers to experience the city from a fresh and evocative perspective. A captivating piece, it celebrates community, place, and the artistry of observation.
24×18 inches
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
In lieu of traditional canvas, David SchwARTZ is using decommissioned American flags as the foundation for this latest series, American Icons. He discovered the flags, bundled up and ready for the local dumpster and was devastated to see that the symbol of American Democracy had been discarded in this way.
Inspired on a trip to Washington D.C., SchwARTZ returned home to stretch the first canvas and create "American Capitol." Today, people from around the world are gifting flags to him. One of the most recent contributions was from the son of a soldier who fought the Battle of the Bulge in WWII for the purpose of honoring the men and women who made such extraordinary sacrifices to ensure American values and principles.
18 x 24inches
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
In lieu of traditional canvas, David SchwARTZ is using decommissioned American flags as the foundation for this latest series, American Icons. He discovered the flags, bundled up and ready for the local dumpster and was devastated to see that the symbol of American Democracy had been discarded in this way.
Inspired on a trip to Washington D.C., SchwARTZ returned home to stretch the first canvas and create "American Capitol." Today, people from around the world are gifting flags to him. One of the most recent contributions was from the son of a soldier who fought the Battle of the Bulge in WWII for the purpose of honoring the men and women who made such extraordinary sacrifices to ensure American values and principles.
18 x 24inches
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
In lieu of traditional canvas, David SchwARTZ is using decommissioned American flags as the foundation for this latest series, American Icons. He discovered the flags, bundled up and ready for the local dumpster and was devastated to see that the symbol of American Democracy had been discarded in this way.
Inspired on a trip to Washington D.C., SchwARTZ returned home to stretch the first canvas and create "American Capitol." Today, people from around the world are gifting flags to him. One of the most recent contributions was from the son of a soldier who fought the Battle of the Bulge in WWII for the purpose of honoring the men and women who made such extraordinary sacrifices to ensure American values and principles.
17x21 inches (framed)
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
For Laurie honors the strength and grace of my sister and dear friend, expressed through glowing jewel-toned irises outlined in shimmering metallics. This radiant silk painting captures both resilience and joy in every petal.
11x14x1.5inches
Retail Price $140
Starting bid
MJ Okawa’s Joyful Noise bursts with energy and optimism, capturing the exuberance of life in vivid color and dynamic composition. With a masterful interplay of form and movement, the piece evokes a sense of celebration and uplifting spirit, drawing viewers into its joyful rhythm. Okawa’s signature style blends emotional depth with visual harmony, making this work a radiant addition to any collection seeking vibrancy, positivity, and artistic vitality.
12x12x1.5inches
Retail Price $150
Starting bid
Utilizing recycled Copper whereby splashing the molten copper over a variety of colorful materials and mounted onto California Redwood ready to be displayed in your
7″ Tall by 5″ Wide by 8″ Deep
Retail Price $1,000
Starting bid
The piece I donated is a laser etched and cut 3D illusion on Baltic Birch of Javelina and a serene desert scene within the outline of a coyote. It exemplifies Arizona and its natural beauty.
7x11.5inches
Retail Price $45
Starting bid
Put on the Ritz! Extraordinary Wreaths, Signs & More!
Hi, I'm Dawn — the maker behind The Ritzy Cactus! I'm so glad you're here. This little shop is where my love for creativity, design, and all things home decor comes to life. I specialize in handcrafted signs and wreaths that bring warmth, charm, and a touch of personality to any space.
9.5x9.5inches
Retail Price $70
Starting bid
Beautiful sunrise and sunset landscapes have always inspired me as an artist. It has been my passion and joy for over twenty-five years to artfully capture your memories!”
Brenda J. Schodt, an Arizona artist, passionately expresses her creativity using acrylics and mixed media to create collectible works of art. Inspired by beautiful landscapes and sunsets across America, her artwork authentically captures the natural beauty of the state. Brenda is dedicated to crafting unique and heartfelt gifts and keepsakes, using the finest materials and proudly created in the USA.
Retail Price $55
Starting bid
This 1996 Native painting captures the rich traditions and vibrant spirit of Indigenous artistry. With striking composition and thoughtful use of color, the piece reflects a deep connection to heritage, storytelling, and cultural symbolism. Every brushstroke conveys both skill and intention, making it a compelling work that bridges past and present. A significant addition for collectors, this painting honors the enduring beauty and depth of Native artistic expression.
30x28inches (framed)
Retail Price $45
Starting bid
The subtle play of light and shadow emphasizes the timeless elegance of each bloom, evoking a sense of serenity and nostalgia. Perfect for lovers of classic floral imagery, this work transforms the simple beauty of nature into a sophisticated, contemplative experience.
40 x 29inches (framed)
Retail Price $65
Starting bid
The subtle play of light and shadow emphasizes the timeless elegance of each bloom, evoking a sense of serenity and nostalgia. Perfect for lovers of classic floral imagery, this work transforms the simple beauty of nature into a sophisticated, contemplative experience.
42.5 x 27.5 inches
Retail Price $45
Starting bid
The subtle play of light and shadow emphasizes the timeless elegance of each bloom, evoking a sense of serenity and nostalgia. Perfect for lovers of classic floral imagery, this work transforms the simple beauty of nature into a sophisticated, contemplative experience.
39.5 x 32 inches (framed)
Retail Price $65
Starting bid
Celebrate the spirit of freedom with this breathtaking depiction of the Fourth of July in Fountain Hills. The vintage photograph captures the town’s iconic fountain, towering gracefully as the centerpiece, illuminated by the dazzling display of fireworks overhead. Vibrant bursts of red, white, and blue light reflect on the water, creating a sense of movement and festivity. Every brushstroke evokes the excitement and pride of Independence Day, blending the serenity of the fountain with the dynamic energy of celebration. A true homage to community, tradition, and the magic of fireworks, this piece will bring joy and patriotic charm to any space.
30x20 inch
Retail Price $45
Starting bid
Brett Scarola’s Hotel Beale captures the timeless charm and character of one of our most iconic landmarks. With a masterful eye for light and color—honed from a childhood spent immersed in nature and creativity—Scarola transforms the hotel into a luminous visual story. Every detail glimmers with his signature sensibility, reflecting both the warmth of memory and the vibrancy of the present moment. Scarola, a traveling photographer whose career was sparked by his first DSLR in Texas, brings a unique perspective to each scene, making this piece not just a depiction of a building, but a celebration of light, life, and artistic vision. A true gem, Hotel Beale is destined to illuminate any collection with its radiance and storytelling power.
17x23 inches
Retail Price $129
Starting bid
Original piece was painted with Oil paint and ink on cradle board.
Beautiful, majestic, powerful, cunning, fierce…The Jaguar is my favorite of the big cats.
Very few people realize that Jaguars are native to my home state, Arizona. The Mayans believed that the Jaguar could cross between worlds. Mayan rulers incorporated “Jaguar” into their family name. this is part of the reason for the name “Two Monarchs.”
When painting this majestic fellow, I noticed that the pattern on his forehead resembled a butterfly. I thought that maybe someday I should paint a Jaguar with a butterfly on its forehead… Nah! That would silly, (and totally out of character for me)! LOL! But something in my head kept daring me to do it…I’ve read that Navajo people associate butterflies with temptation and foolishness so, what the heck!?
I hope you enjoy the interplay of majesty and playfulness in this piece. 20x24” matted
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
“The gaze of the wolf reaches into our soul” -Barry Lopez
I hope to paint many more paintings and hope that my skills continue to improve. Although I doubt that this will be the best painting I ever do, I think it will be the most important. This was my first painting in roughly 40 years. So, I had to teach myself to paint again. Luckily, my dear friend and amazing artist was kind enough to answer my many calls and give me help and direction. Even with his help, I eventually got stuck and went nearly a year without touching it.
20x24” matted
Retail Price $250
Starting bid
Handcrafted by Rustic Slabs West, this live edged table features a natural Louisiana cypress cookie with a beautiful aqua-blue resin “fall” flowing through the grain. Each curve, ring, and edge is shaped by nature and preserved by hand. The sculptural black tree base includes adjustable feet for easy leveling. This piece blends rustic charm with modern design and is truly one of a kind — no two will ever be the same.
Additional information: The care instructions are listed below but this does not have to be listed with the item online. Only printed up for whoever wins the bid for the table:
Care instructions:
This table is finished with Odie’s oil:
Cleaning and maintenance
Reapplication
Initial cure and care
23x22 inches
Retail Price $900
Starting bid
"For the 25th Anniversary Sister Cities Christmas mug, I wanted to break away from the usual snow-covered evergreens and jolly old Saint Nick, and instead celebrate Christmas through the lens of our shared desert home. Using my signature prismatic palette, I filled the scene with the vibrant wildlife and plants that make our region so unique, all gathered together as friends around a glowing poinsettia “tree” in full festive bloom.
This is a Christmas of warmth, wonder, and togetherness—desert-style. A joyful reminder that the holiday spirit thrives wherever friends come together to share beauty, light, and a little magic, no matter the landscape."
- Joshua Patrick Gridley
Retail Price $85
Starting bid
Every curve and line of the Corvette’s sleek body is meticulously rendered, highlighting the timeless elegance and sporty spirit of this American classic. Perfect for car enthusiasts, vintage auto lovers, or anyone who appreciates fine automotive art, this piece brings the thrill of classic cars to life on paper.
38x28 inches
Retail Price $475
Starting bid
Handcrafted, cold-process all natural soap made with a blend of olive oil, coconut oil and palm oil with a rich musk fragrance. Includes four "river rocks" (2 large, 2 medium) in a box.
Retail Value $30
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!