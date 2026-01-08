Fountain Hills Chamber Foundation's Silent Auction

In lieu of traditional canvas, David SchwARTZ is using decommissioned American flags as the foundation for this latest series, American Icons. He discovered the flags, bundled up and ready for the local dumpster and was devastated to see that the symbol of American Democracy had been discarded in this way.

Inspired on a trip to Washington D.C., SchwARTZ returned home to stretch the first canvas and create "American Capitol." Today, people from around the world are gifting flags to him. One of the most recent contributions was from the son of a soldier who fought the Battle of the Bulge in WWII for the purpose of honoring the men and women who made such extraordinary sacrifices to ensure American values and principles.





18 x 24inches

Retail Price $250