Four County Players Prom Night: RAFFLE!

4 Tickets to Any 4CP Show + $50 gift card to Exchange Cafe
$6
Show your 4CP pride with a merchandise basket, plus enjoy four tickets to any Season 53 performance. Package includes a $50 gift card to Exchange Cafe, right across from the theater!
$30 Gift Card to CVille Escape Room
$6
Challenge your problem-solving skills with a thrilling escape room experience! This $30 gift card can be used toward an immersive and interactive adventure at CVille Escape Room.
2 Tickets to Charlottesville Ghost Tours
$6
Explore the eerie side of Charlottesville with two tickets to a guided ghost tour. Hear haunting tales and learn about the city’s rich, mysterious history.
Two Tickets to The Trip to Bountiful at Live Arts
$6
Enjoy a night at the theater with two tickets to "The Trip to Bountiful" at Live Arts. Experience this moving story brought to life by talented local performers. (March 21 – April 12)
$50 gift card to BBQ Exchange
$6
Treat yourself to mouthwatering barbecue, savory sides, and homemade sauces with this $50 gift card to BBQ Exchange!
$50 Gift Card to Iron Paffles
$6
Savor unique and delicious waffle creations with this $50 gift card to Iron Paffles. A perfect treat for food lovers!
Two $25-off entry cards to Unlocked History Escape Rooms
$6
Put your detective skills to the test with this exciting escape room experience. Each card provides $25 off entry, allowing you to enjoy a fun and challenging historical escape game.
$25 giftcard to Mariebette
$6
Indulge in delicious delights at Mariebette with this $25 gift card. A delightful way to start your day! *Only redeemable at the Rose Hill location.
4 Pilates Classes at Tru Pilates
$6
Strengthen, tone, and improve flexibility with four invigorating Pilates classes at Tru Pilates. A perfect way to enhance your wellness journey!
2 Tickets to Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!
$6
Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! | 20th Anniversary Celebration | A Very Special Evening with Jon Heder, Jon Gries, & Efren Ramirez. Value: $80. Event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots)!
This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro).
The live show—perfect for the whole family—is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!
$50 gift card to Rhetts Bar & Grill
$6
Enjoy a delicious meal and drinks at Rhett’s Bar & Grill in Zions Crossroads with this $50 gift card—perfect for a casual night out!
UVA Tervis Tumbler and UVA Wallmount Bottle opener
$6
Show off your UVA pride with this Tervis tumbler and stylish wall-mount bottle opener—perfect for game days and everyday use!
Fred Astaire Ballroom Dance Lessons
$6
Two 30-minute private dance lessons and one group class. For 1 couple or 1 single person (couples or singles count as one), No partner is needed. | Fred Astaire Ballroom Dance Lessons Donated by: Fred Astaire Dance Studios Value: $253
