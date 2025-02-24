Four County Players Prom Night: RAFFLE!

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE! | 20th Anniversary Celebration | A Very Special Evening with Jon Heder, Jon Gries, & Efren Ramirez. Value: $80. Event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots)! This unique evening includes a full screening of Napoleon Dynamite followed by a lively, freewheeling discussion with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). The live show—perfect for the whole family—is a wild and hysterical blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show, and party, with plenty of audience participation. Come join the fun and help celebrate this wonderful movie classic!

