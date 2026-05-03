Four Leaf Clover Jewelry Craft

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This option is for members of the Crawford County Art Center. Not a member yet? Message us to join!
Membership can be purchased at the event to be able to use this discounted ticket. Membership can also be purchased in advance here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/c3c455fd-4e95-4a40-9382-a9c3885561f8
This option is for people who are NOT members of the Crawford County Art Center. Consider joining us to receive discounts on classes like these!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!