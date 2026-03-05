Hosted by

Four Peaks Rotary Foundation, Fountain Hills AZ

About this event

Four Peaks Rotary Foundation 2026 Golf Fundraiser Event Live Auction - POC

Live #1 Frank The Tank's Private Bourbon Bar item
Live #1 Frank The Tank's Private Bourbon Bar
$300

Starting bid

For all of you bourbon lovers out there! Frank the Tank from Frank's Garage Workshop, has curated some of his favorite bourbon, direct from Kentucky, during his last Bourbon Trail. From his collection to yours! A must have selection of Kentucky's finest for your bourbon lover in your life.

Live #2 Cigar Collection item
Live #2 Cigar Collection
$500

Starting bid

Back by popular demand, Frank the Tank has provided some of his prize sticks! Grab these before Frank smokes them all on the golf course.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!