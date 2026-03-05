Four Peaks Rotary Foundation 2026 Golf Fundraiser Event Live Auction - POC

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Starting bid
For all of you bourbon lovers out there! Frank the Tank from Frank's Garage Workshop, has curated some of his favorite bourbon, direct from Kentucky, during his last Bourbon Trail. From his collection to yours! A must have selection of Kentucky's finest for your bourbon lover in your life.
Starting bid
Back by popular demand, Frank the Tank has provided some of his prize sticks! Grab these before Frank smokes them all on the golf course.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!