Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers - 4th Annual Blue Star Ride

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About this event
Donation to participate in the Blue Star Ride:
Includes:
*One Patch or Pin
*Lunch
*One Score Sheet
*TShirt (limited quantities available)
Donation to participate in the Blue Star Ride:
Includes:
*One Patch or Pin
*Lunch
*One Score Sheet
Passenger is added on to a primary rider as an additional passenger and includes:
*Lunch
*One Score Sheet
Your choice of an additional Commemorative Ride Pin or Patch.
Limited Edition / Limited Quantities Available
Commemorative 4th Annual Blue Star Ride Tshirts at registration.
Donation of $30
$
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