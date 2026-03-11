Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers

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Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers

About this event

Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers - 4th Annual Blue Star Ride

30256 Woodford-Tehachapi Rd

Keene, CA 93531, USA

VIP DONATION-One Rider-TSHIRT INCLUDED
$50
Available until Aug 30

Donation to participate in the Blue Star Ride:

Includes:

*One Patch or Pin

*Lunch

*One Score Sheet

*TShirt (limited quantities available)

Donation - One Rider
$30

Donation to participate in the Blue Star Ride:

Includes:

*One Patch or Pin

*Lunch

*One Score Sheet

Donation - One PASSENGER
$25

Passenger is added on to a primary rider as an additional passenger and includes:

*Lunch

*One Score Sheet


Donation - Additional Pins/Patches
$5

Your choice of an additional Commemorative Ride Pin or Patch.

Donation Commemorative Ride TShirt
$30

Limited Edition / Limited Quantities Available

Commemorative 4th Annual Blue Star Ride Tshirts at registration.

Donation of $30

Add a donation for Four Seasons Blue Star Mothers

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