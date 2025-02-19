Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee

About the memberships

Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee Confederation Memberships

Annual Tribal Donations
$20

Valid for one year

Annual Donations are due by January 31st of each year. Please include your Tribal ID #.

Tribal ID Card
$10

No expiration

Tribal ID card requests can be paid online. Please download the Tribal ID request form from the download section and complete the form. You may email the completed form along with a color photo to [email protected] or upload the form and photo in the Contact Us section. Tribal ID Cards expire at the end of the Chief's term.

2 Year Annual Tribal Donation
$40

No expiration

This donation is for those owing 2 years of annual donations.

3 Year Annual Tribal Donation
$60

No expiration

If it's been more than 3 years since you have made an annual donation, you will owe $60 to become current. We do not go back further than 3 years on annual memberships.

