Four Winds Tribe Louisiana Cherokee Confederation Memberships

Valid for one year
Annual Donations are due by January 31st of each year. Please include your Tribal ID #.
Tribal ID card requests can be paid online. Please download the Tribal ID request form from the download section and complete the form. You may email the completed form along with a color photo to [email protected] or upload the form and photo in the Contact Us section. Tribal ID Cards expire at the end of the Chief's term.
This donation is for those owing 2 years of annual donations.
If it's been more than 3 years since you have made an annual donation, you will owe $60 to become current. We do not go back further than 3 years on annual memberships.
