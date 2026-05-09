Groveway Community Group Inc

Hosted by

Groveway Community Group Inc

About this event

Foursome Registration

2500 Club Springs Dr

Roswell, GA 30076, USA

Foursome Registration
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

If you are a member, use discount code GCGMEMBER100 at checkout. Registers all four players at $600 total ($500 for members). Includes 18 holes, t-shirts, breakfast, lunch, awards ceremony, and 1 raffle ticket per player. Player 1 is the primary contact for the group.

Putting Contest (optional add-on)
$10

Compete before the round. Award: Plaque/Trophy + Dozen Golf Balls.

Putting Strings Option A (optional add-on)
$10

Two 5-foot putting strings (used on the greens during play).

Putting Strongs Option B (optional add-on)
$20

Two 5-foot + two 10-foot putting strings.

Mulligan (optional add-on)
$5

Extra mulligans for use during the round. No Limit.

Extra Raffle Ticket (optional add-on)
$10

3 prize drawings at the awards ceremony. Each foursome already includes 1 raffle ticket per player. No Limit.

Add a donation for Groveway Community Group Inc

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