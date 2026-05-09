Foursome Registration

About this event
If you are a member, use discount code GCGMEMBER100 at checkout. Registers all four players at $600 total ($500 for members). Includes 18 holes, t-shirts, breakfast, lunch, awards ceremony, and 1 raffle ticket per player. Player 1 is the primary contact for the group.
Compete before the round. Award: Plaque/Trophy + Dozen Golf Balls.
Two 5-foot putting strings (used on the greens during play).
Two 5-foot + two 10-foot putting strings.
Extra mulligans for use during the round. No Limit.
3 prize drawings at the awards ceremony. Each foursome already includes 1 raffle ticket per player. No Limit.
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