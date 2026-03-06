All Friends Animal Sanctuary

Hosted by

All Friends Animal Sanctuary

About this event

3rd Annual Vegan Easter at All Friends Animal Sanctuary!

Egg Hunt (children only)
$12

Only get a ticket for the children that will be searching for eggs. The ticket includes a great goodie bag. You do not have to have a ticket to attend the open sanctuary that includes visiting with the animals, a bake sale, games, and vegan vendors.

Raffle Ticket - One
$2

We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for ONE ticket. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.

Raffle Ticket - Three
$5

We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for THREE tickets. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.

Raffle Ticket - TEN
$15

We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for TEN tickets. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.

Raffle Ticket - 20
$25

We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for 20 tickets. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.

Add a donation for All Friends Animal Sanctuary

$

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