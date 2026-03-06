3rd Annual Vegan Easter at All Friends Animal Sanctuary!

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About this event
Only get a ticket for the children that will be searching for eggs. The ticket includes a great goodie bag. You do not have to have a ticket to attend the open sanctuary that includes visiting with the animals, a bake sale, games, and vegan vendors.
We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for ONE ticket. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.
We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for THREE tickets. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.
We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for TEN tickets. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.
We will have several amazing Easter themed raffle baskets. Choose this option for 20 tickets. You will pick the basket that you want to try to win. Do not have to be present to win.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!