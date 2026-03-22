The Fourth Annual Bogie Logie Championship

About this event
Your registration includes everything you need for the day—greens fees, cart, and range access, plus an official tournament golf polo, hat, and a few extra player gifts. Most importantly, a portion of every registration goes directly to support Dana-Farber.
If you are registering as an individual (add 1), please have your partner also register. If you are registering as a team (add 2) - please fill out your partner's information as well.
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