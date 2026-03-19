Fourth Annual Love of Music Gala

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About this event
4900 Meridian St N, Huntsville, AL 35810, USA
General Admission
One (1) Table/tickets for 10 guests
Reserved Table
Certificate of Appreciation
Digital and program booklet recognition
One (1) VIP Table/tickets for 10 guests
Signage and reserved front row seating
Appreciation Recognition Plaque
Digital and program booklet recognition
Two (2) VIP Tables/tickets for 20 guests
Signage and reserved front row seating
Appreciation Recognition Plaque
Recognition and remarks at the Gala
Digital and program booklet recognition and on Second Chance's website
$
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