Second Chance Deliverance & Restoration Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Second Chance Deliverance & Restoration Ministries Inc

About this event

Fourth Annual Love of Music Gala

Ernest L. Knight Complex

4900 Meridian St N, Huntsville, AL 35810, USA

General Admission
$75

General Admission

Gospel Music Table Sponsor
$800

One (1) Table/tickets for 10 guests

Reserved Table

Certificate of Appreciation

Digital and program booklet recognition

Jazz Music Sponsor
$1,500

One (1) VIP Table/tickets for 10 guests

Signage and reserved front row seating

Appreciation Recognition Plaque

Digital and program booklet recognition

Classical Music/Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Two (2) VIP Tables/tickets for 20 guests

Signage and reserved front row seating

Appreciation Recognition Plaque

Recognition and remarks at the Gala

Digital and program booklet recognition and on Second Chance's website

Add a donation for Second Chance Deliverance & Restoration Ministries Inc

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