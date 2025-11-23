Northwest Junior Pipe Band

Hosted by

Northwest Junior Pipe Band

About this event

Fourth Annual NWJPB Robbie Burns Dinner and Ceilidh 2026

16101 Greenwood Ave N

Shoreline, WA 98133 (Shoreline Community College 9000 building, Pub)

Adult General Admission(14+)
$60

Ages 14+ Adult General Admission ticket.
Toast to Haggis not included

Adult General Admission with whisky toast to Haggis(21+)
$70

Ages 21+ Adult General Admission ticket, includes one whisky toast.
Toast will take place during the Ode to Haggis.

Child General Admission(8-13)
$30

Ages 8-13 General Admission ticket.

General Admission(7 and under)
Free

Children 7 and under free to attend.
Please reserve a ticket for entry.

Table -8 Seats
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Table price includes a Ticket with a whiskey toast plus another drink ticket. Tables closer to performers and released first for food.

Add a donation for Northwest Junior Pipe Band

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!