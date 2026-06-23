A group of people in casual attire pose for a photo on a pickleball court with trees and a fence in the background.
Project Aviator Inc

Hosted by

Project Aviator Inc

About this event

Fourth Annual Project Aviator Pickleball Tournament - Project Aviator’s 5th Anniversary Party

1 Lake Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

STAY AND PLAY PACKAGE - VIP
$2,000

VIP PACKAGE

-2 night stay at the Broadmoor (one room)

-2 entries to the welcome party

-2 entries into pickleball and dinner reception

Pickleball and Reception Entry
$199.99
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

-Two night stay at The Broadmoor (one room)

-Two entries to pickleball and dinner-

-Banner on display at the event

-Included on social media

-5 minute speaking opportunity.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

-Two entries into pickleball and dinner reception

-Banner on display at event and social media posts.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

-One entry into pickleball and dinner reception

-Banner on display at event and social media posts

Court- Banner Sponsor
$200

-Banner on display at pickleball tournament

-Posted on social media.

Welcome party sponsor (automatic Silver Sponsor level)
$3,500

Sponsor the welcome party! Automatic silver sponsor level- includes

-bowling for 8

-16 drink tickets

-2 night stay at the Broadmoor (one room)

-2 entries to pickleball and dinner reception

Platinum elite sponsorship
$30,000

-Private hosted 5 star, dinner with Project Aviator board members and VIP’s. Flowed by a hosted private cocktail hour at the Broadmoor’s speakeasy.

-Two night stay at the Broadmoor (5 rooms)

-10 dinner spots at the 5 star dinner

-10 spots at the private speakeasy after the dinner on 6/24

-10 pickleball and reception entries

-Gold Level sponsorship

-top Scholarship named after your company

-banner sponsorship provided


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