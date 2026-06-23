Fourth Annual Project Aviator Pickleball Tournament - Project Aviator’s 5th Anniversary Party

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About this event
VIP PACKAGE
-2 night stay at the Broadmoor (one room)
-2 entries to the welcome party
-2 entries into pickleball and dinner reception
-Two night stay at The Broadmoor (one room)
-Two entries to pickleball and dinner-
-Banner on display at the event
-Included on social media
-5 minute speaking opportunity.
-Two entries into pickleball and dinner reception
-Banner on display at event and social media posts.
-One entry into pickleball and dinner reception
-Banner on display at event and social media posts
-Banner on display at pickleball tournament
-Posted on social media.
Sponsor the welcome party! Automatic silver sponsor level- includes
-bowling for 8
-16 drink tickets
-2 night stay at the Broadmoor (one room)
-2 entries to pickleball and dinner reception
-Private hosted 5 star, dinner with Project Aviator board members and VIP’s. Flowed by a hosted private cocktail hour at the Broadmoor’s speakeasy.
-Two night stay at the Broadmoor (5 rooms)
-10 dinner spots at the 5 star dinner
-10 spots at the private speakeasy after the dinner on 6/24
-10 pickleball and reception entries
-Gold Level sponsorship
-top Scholarship named after your company
-banner sponsorship provided
$
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