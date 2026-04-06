Fourth Annual Related Beal Golf Tournament

About this event
Two (2) foursomes (8 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Two (2) hole sponsorships
Top-tier logo placement on all materials and registration
Logo in pre-event email and website
Option to include item in gift bag
Verbal recognition at opening and awards
Social Media recognition
Featured spotlight in program
Two (2) foursomes (8 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Logo on event materials
Mention in pre-event email
Social media recognition
Verbal recognition at opening and awards
One (1) foursome (4 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Logo on event materials
Social media recognition
Verbal recognition at opening and awards
One (1) foursome (4 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Logo on event materials
Name listing on signage
Verbal recognition at opening and awards
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Exclusive 'Dinner Presented by' signage & table signage
Logo on event materials
Logo on menus & dinner tables
Social media recognition
Recognition at awards
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Logo on event materials
Branding on lunch distribution
Recognition at awards
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Logo on event materials
Branding on bar
Recognition at awards ceremony
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Logo on event materials
Company branding at breakfast table.
Recognition at awards ceremony.
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Registration table sponsorship signage
Logo on event materials
Recognition at awards and post-event social media posts
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship
Branding at Registration Table
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding on tournament towels with company logo
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding at Putting Contest event
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding at Driving Range event
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding at Longest Drive event
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding at Closest to The Pin event
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding at hydration station
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
Branding on Golf Cart screen
One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts
One (1) hole sponsorship with company logo.
One (1) hole sponsorship, Exclusive branding at tent, Logo on event materials, Ability to staff and engage attendees, Recognition at awards
Company branding on tournament golf balls
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