Hosted by

Soccer Unity Project

About this event

Fourth Annual Related Beal Golf Tournament

1861 Sudbury Rd

Concord, MA 01742, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$20,000

Two (2) foursomes (8 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Two (2) hole sponsorships

Top-tier logo placement on all materials and registration

Logo in pre-event email and website

Option to include item in gift bag

Verbal recognition at opening and awards

Social Media recognition

Featured spotlight in program

Gold Sponsor
$15,000

Two (2) foursomes (8 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Logo on event materials

Mention in pre-event email

Social media recognition

Verbal recognition at opening and awards

Silver Sponsor
$10,000

One (1) foursome (4 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Logo on event materials

Social media recognition

Verbal recognition at opening and awards

Bronze Sponsor
$7,500

One (1) foursome (4 players) including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Logo on event materials

Name listing on signage

Verbal recognition at opening and awards

Dinner Reception Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$10,000

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Exclusive 'Dinner Presented by' signage & table signage

Logo on event materials

Logo on menus & dinner tables

Social media recognition

Recognition at awards

Lunch Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$5,000

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Logo on event materials

Branding on lunch distribution

Recognition at awards

Drink Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$7,500

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Logo on event materials

Branding on bar

Recognition at awards ceremony

Breakfast Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$5,500

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts


One (1) hole sponsorship

Logo on event materials

Company branding at breakfast table.

Recognition at awards ceremony.

Photography Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$5,000

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Registration table sponsorship signage

Logo on event materials

Recognition at awards and post-event social media posts

Golf Foursome with Hole Sponsor
$4,000

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

One (1) hole sponsorship

Registration Table Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding at Registration Table

One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Golf Towel Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$6,000

Branding on tournament towels with company logo


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Putting Contest Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding at Putting Contest event


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Driving Range Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding at Driving Range event


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Longest Drive Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding at Longest Drive event


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Closest to The Pin Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding at Closest to The Pin event


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Hydration Station Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding at hydration station


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Golf Cart Sponsor & Golf Foursome
$4,000

Branding on Golf Cart screen


One (1) foursome including lunch, dinner, drink tickets, and gifts

Hole Sponsor
$1,500

One (1) hole sponsorship with company logo.

Hospitality Tent Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) hole sponsorship, Exclusive branding at tent, Logo on event materials, Ability to staff and engage attendees, Recognition at awards

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500

Company branding on tournament golf balls

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