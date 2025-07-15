Fourth Wing x Red Sox

The Friends of the Westwood Library provides funding support for valued community programming, including author talks, children's activities, summer reading, and vendor events. Entry will begin on July 30, 2025 and close at 11:59pm on August 25, 2025 (EST). Open to legal residents of the U.S. aged 18 or older. Limit one entry per person. Suggested donation of $20, however a donation of any amount will result in automatic entry. A donation is not required to enter or win. To enter without making a donation, please send an email to [email protected] with your full name, phone number, and mailing address. One winner will be selected at random on August 26, 2025. The winner will be notified by email, and tickets will be transferred via the MLB app following confirmation. If the winner does not respond within five days of notification, the prize will be forfeited and another winner will be selected at random from the original pool of entries. Void where prohibited.