FOW Wild West Auction

Pick-up location

5213 Crebs Ave, Tarzana, CA 91356, USA

Performing Arts Summer Camp item
Performing Arts Summer Camp
$85

Starting bid

Step into the spotlight and shine on stage. Performing Arts Workshop is offering $200 credit towards their summer camp. Open to all locations. Northridge is the closest. 2 available Value $200
6 Sessions Core Luxe Dr. Honey item
6 Sessions Core Luxe Dr. Honey
$500

Starting bid

Non-invasive treatment uses high- intensity electromagnetic technology to improve bladder control, core strength, and intimate wellness— all while you remain fully clothed. A game-changer for both men and women seeking improved pelvic health and vitality. Value $2,100
Core Luxe Dr. Honey- Burn Fat & Build Muscle item
Core Luxe Dr. Honey- Burn Fat & Build Muscle
$225

Starting bid

Non-invasive treatment that builds muscle and burns fat simultaneously. This cutting-edge session targets the abdomen, helping to sculpt and strengthen your core with advanced HIFEM and radiofrequency technology. A perfect way to jumpstart your body transformation. Value $850
Tally Safdie Photography item
Tally Safdie Photography
$300

Starting bid

Portrait photography mini session. 30 minute portrait session in studio. “Capturing life’s beautiful moments so you have them for a lifetime.” Value $600
D Pet Encino item
D Pet Encino
$110

Starting bid

Luxury pet care in the heart of Encino. Give your little fur babies the best day ever! 5 days of dog daycare included in package. Value $225 3 available
