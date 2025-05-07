Fox Baby Shower - Open House Night

Each ticket purchase includes: A meet and greet with two red fox kits. This includes a picture with the kits. *Children under 10 cannot hold the foxes, but can pet and be in the pictures with their parents. A general walk through tour of the zoo, guided and educational, but with no interactions. Access to the rest of the event — games, refreshments, etc. We will email waivers to every person who purchases tickets and they will be collected upon arrival. We do require them for participation. Last entry for event is at 6pm

Each ticket purchase includes: A meet and greet with two red fox kits. This includes a picture with the kits. *Children under 10 cannot hold the foxes, but can pet and be in the pictures with their parents. A general walk through tour of the zoo, guided and educational, but with no interactions. Access to the rest of the event — games, refreshments, etc. We will email waivers to every person who purchases tickets and they will be collected upon arrival. We do require them for participation. Last entry for event is at 6pm

More details...