FCE Candy Land Gum Ball

Sprinkle headbands - Add style and personality to your outfit for this year's "CandyLand Gum Ball". Our adorable headbands are made of colorful candy with a plastic hair band base. They are flexible with easy stretch. Choose between the multiple styles upon check-in at the ball. ​** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout

Sprinkle headbands - Add style and personality to your outfit for this year's "CandyLand Gum Ball". Our adorable headbands are made of colorful candy with a plastic hair band base. They are flexible with easy stretch. Choose between the multiple styles upon check-in at the ball. ​** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout

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