FCE Candy Land Gum Ball

Join us for the Candy Land Gum Ball
Friday, May 2nd | 6:30-8:00pm
Dance the Night away in your fun & fancy attire
** This purchase is for 1 Adult + 1 Child Entry **
** All children MUST be accompanied by an adult **
Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Join us for the Candy Land Gum Ball
Friday, May 2nd | 6:30-8:00pm
Dance the Night away in your fun & fancy attire
** This purchase is for 1 Adult + 1 Child Entry **
** All children MUST be accompanied by an adult **
Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Add Additional Child
$10
Join us for the Candy Land Gum Ball
Friday, May 2nd | 6:30-8:00pm
Dance the Night away in your fun & fancy attire
** This purchase is for 1 Additional Child Entry **
** Additional Child MUST be accompanied by an adult **
Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Join us for the Candy Land Gum Ball
Friday, May 2nd | 6:30-8:00pm
Dance the Night away in your fun & fancy attire
** This purchase is for 1 Additional Child Entry **
** Additional Child MUST be accompanied by an adult **
Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Special Keepsake - Sprinkle Headband
$5
Sprinkle headbands - Add style and personality to your outfit for this year's "CandyLand Gum Ball". Our adorable headbands are made of colorful candy with a plastic hair band base. They are flexible with easy stretch. Choose between the multiple styles upon check-in at the ball.
** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Sprinkle headbands - Add style and personality to your outfit for this year's "CandyLand Gum Ball". Our adorable headbands are made of colorful candy with a plastic hair band base. They are flexible with easy stretch. Choose between the multiple styles upon check-in at the ball.
** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Special Keepsake - Gummy Bear Keychain
$5
Get them something to remember their time at the "CandyLand Gum Ball". A special Gummy Bear Keychain. Choose between the multiple colors available upon check-in at the ball.
** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Get them something to remember their time at the "CandyLand Gum Ball". A special Gummy Bear Keychain. Choose between the multiple colors available upon check-in at the ball.
** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Special Keepsake - Candy Keychain (multiple styles)
$5
Get them something to remember their time at the "CandyLand Gum Ball". A Colorful Lollipop Keychain or a Colorful Candy Keychain. Choose between the multiple styles upon check-in at the ball.
** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Get them something to remember their time at the "CandyLand Gum Ball". A Colorful Lollipop Keychain or a Colorful Candy Keychain. Choose between the multiple styles upon check-in at the ball.
** Friendly reminder to CHANGE Zeffy fee's before checkout
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!