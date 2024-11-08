Fox Run Elementary PTA
Fox Run Slime Night
6111 Fox Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78247
PTA Member
free
Only one member of the household needs to be a PTA member for all children in the home to get free admission!
Only one member of the household needs to be a PTA member for all children in the home to get free admission!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Non-PTA Member
$10
Cost is per child. If you would like to join PTA, please visit joinpta.org.
Cost is per child. If you would like to join PTA, please visit joinpta.org.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout