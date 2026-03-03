Foxglove + Friends Movement Day Party

You read that right, we are organizing subsidized childcare on-site during the event! You're welcome to bring your little ones to the event or drop them off with our caring nannies for their own mini kids only movement party.





Please add $5/hr for the time you'd like childcare to help us offset the cost. A waiver will be required as we are not a licensed chlidcare facility - just trying to give parents a break for the day.



