Fox's Dinky Little Farm's Shop

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price





*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra





*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra





Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)