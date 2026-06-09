Fox's Dinky Little Farm's Shop

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*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
*Small fox logo on left chest included in price
*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra
*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra
Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)
Canvas tote bag in black, white, natural or pink (other colors when available) with choice of one logo. Reach out via email or text if you would like to check on other color availability.
Medium tote bag in black, white, or pink (other colors when available) with choice of one logo
$50/year (can pay monthly; just reach out to set up) allows you to support one of our beloved quail that are owned by the farm. These cuties would love the support needed for their quality feed and treats like mealworms, black oil sunflower seeds, scratch and other fresh fruits/veggies.
Perks included with Sponsorships:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!