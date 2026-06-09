Foxs Dinky Little Farm Inc

Offered by

Foxs Dinky Little Farm Inc

About this shop

Fox's Dinky Little Farm's Shop

Toddler t-shirt
$10

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Toddler long sleeve t-shirt
$15

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Toddler crewneck sweatshirt
$20

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Toddler hooded sweatshirt
$23

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Youth t-shirt
$12

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Youth long sleeve t-shirt
$17

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Youth crewneck sweatshirt
$22

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Youth hooded sweatshirt
$25

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult t-shirts XS-XL
$15

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult long sleeve t-shirts XS-XL
$20

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult crewneck sweatshirt XS-XL
$25

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult hooded sweatshirt XS-XL
$30

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult t-shirt 2XL-3XL
$17

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult long sleeve t-shirt 2XL-3XL
$22

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult crewneck sweatshirt 2XL-3XL
$27

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Adult hooded sweatshirt 2XL-3XL
$32

*Small fox logo on left chest included in price


*You may modify the front logo to a larger size (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) on front center of shirt for $2 extra


*You may add an additional large logo (choice of fox, duck, turkey, chicken, goat, or rabbit) to back center of shirt for $3 extra


Any logo changes or additions can be paid for via the donation option at check out and must be communicated directly after placing order (email or text)

Small canvas tote bag
$10

Canvas tote bag in black, white, natural or pink (other colors when available) with choice of one logo. Reach out via email or text if you would like to check on other color availability.

Medium tote bag
$15

Medium tote bag in black, white, or pink (other colors when available) with choice of one logo

Adopt/Sponsor - Tier 1: The Pocket-Sized Friends (Quail)
$50

$50/year (can pay monthly; just reach out to set up) allows you to support one of our beloved quail that are owned by the farm. These cuties would love the support needed for their quality feed and treats like mealworms, black oil sunflower seeds, scratch and other fresh fruits/veggies.


Perks included with Sponsorships:

  • Digital Sponsorship Certificate: A beautiful, printable PDF with your animal's name, picture, and a fun fact about them.
  • Exclusive Updates: A quarterly email with photos showing how your animal is doing.
  • The "Honor Roll": Your name will be added on a dedicated page on our website!


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