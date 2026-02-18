Foxwood's Overnight Escape

Experience the excitement of one of the world’s premier hotel and gaming destinations. This package includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, offering modern amenities and refined comfort. Complete your evening with a culinary experience at a Foxwoods restaurant of your choice to Hell's Kitchen, Golden Dragon OR Cedars Steaks & Oysters with a $100 dining credit.

Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply.

*Fair Market Value: $450

Non-Refundable





Important Bidding Notes: