Foxwood's Overnight Escape

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Starting bid
Experience the excitement of one of the world’s premier hotel and gaming destinations. This package includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, offering modern amenities and refined comfort. Complete your evening with a culinary experience at a Foxwoods restaurant of your choice to Hell's Kitchen, Golden Dragon OR Cedars Steaks & Oysters with a $100 dining credit.
Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply.
*Fair Market Value: $450
Non-Refundable
Important Bidding Notes:
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