Hosted by

Waterford High School Safe Grad Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Foxwood's Overnight Escape

Overnight and Dinner Voucher
$350

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of one of the world’s premier hotel and gaming destinations. This package includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room, offering modern amenities and refined comfort. Complete your evening with a culinary experience at a Foxwoods restaurant of your choice to Hell's Kitchen, Golden Dragon OR Cedars Steaks & Oysters with a $100 dining credit.

Restrictions: Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply.

*Fair Market Value: $450

Non-Refundable


Important Bidding Notes:

  • Tax Deductibility: As WHSSGO is a 501(c)(3) organization, any winning bid amount above the stated Fair Market Value ($450) is generally considered a tax-deductible charitable contribution.

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