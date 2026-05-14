FPA Apparel Online Store 2026

The Adidas Men’s Game&Go Hoodie combines comfort, warmth, and performance for workouts or everyday wear. Made with soft fleece and AEROREADY moisture-wicking technology, it helps keep you warm, dry, and ready for activity. Available in gray only.





The hoodie design is inspired by a classic throwback look and connects directly to the shield displayed in the northeast corner of the stadium. The phrase featured in ancient Greek roughly translates to, “Come home with it or come home on it,” a powerful nod to the warrior mindset and the symbolism of the Spartan shield made famous in the movie 300.





The message represents courage, commitment, and fighting for something bigger than yourself — values that continue to define Warrior athletics today. In fact, WSU was required to petition the NCAA for approval to place the phrase on its jerseys, where it has remained as a proud tradition ever since.





The FPA Logo will be on the left arm sleeve.