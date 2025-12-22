Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

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Thubten Norbu Ling Inc

About this event

FPMT Basic Program Module 1: The Middle Length Lamrim (In-Person and Online)

130 Rabbit Rd

Santa Fe, NM 87508, USA

FPMT BP Completion Card Path
Free

Purpose: Qualifying for the FPMT BP Completion Certificate


Must attend 80% of the module in-person at The Buddhist Center. Classes missed must be watched on YouTube within one week. Subject completion will depend on passing the final test.

FPMT BPOnline Completion Card Path
Free

Purpose: Qualifying for the FPMT BPOnline Completion Certificate


Must keep up with the pace of the course by attending the sessions live or watching them later on YouTube. An 80% attendance rate is required, classes not watched live or within one week will count against this attendance requirement. Subject completion will depend on passing the final test.

Listener Path
Free

Audit this module in-person or online as you wish. No BP completion card will be provided.

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