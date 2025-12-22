FPMT Basic Program Module 1: The Middle Length Lamrim (In-Person and Online)

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About this event
Purpose: Qualifying for the FPMT BP Completion Certificate
Must attend 80% of the module in-person at The Buddhist Center. Classes missed must be watched on YouTube within one week. Subject completion will depend on passing the final test.
Purpose: Qualifying for the FPMT BPOnline Completion Certificate
Must keep up with the pace of the course by attending the sessions live or watching them later on YouTube. An 80% attendance rate is required, classes not watched live or within one week will count against this attendance requirement. Subject completion will depend on passing the final test.
Audit this module in-person or online as you wish. No BP completion card will be provided.
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