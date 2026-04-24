Franklin Regional Lacrosse Club

Hosted by

Franklin Regional Lacrosse Club

About this event

2026 Franklin Regional High School Boys Lacrosse Team Banquet

180 E Waterfront Dr

Homestead, PA 15120, USA

Current FR High School Lacrosse Player
Free

This ticket is for headcount purposes only. Dinner and a $20 Power Card for the Ultimate Player Pack are compliments of the FR Boys Booster Club.

Current FR High School Coach
Free

This ticket is for headcount purposes only.

General Admission- Adult
$30

Enjoy the full program and dinner.

General Admission- Child 12&U
$15

Children 12 & under dinner only.

Ultimate Player Pack $20 Power Card
$10

Family members may purchase one $20 Power Card each. Players will receive this perk courtesy of the FR Boys Lacrosse Booster Club.

Add a donation for Franklin Regional Lacrosse Club

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