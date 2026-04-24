2026 Franklin Regional High School Boys Lacrosse Team Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for headcount purposes only. Dinner and a $20 Power Card for the Ultimate Player Pack are compliments of the FR Boys Booster Club.
This ticket is for headcount purposes only.
Enjoy the full program and dinner.
Children 12 & under dinner only.
Family members may purchase one $20 Power Card each. Players will receive this perk courtesy of the FR Boys Lacrosse Booster Club.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!