2026 FR Football Sponsorship

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About this event
-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo
-Foursome of golf
-Full-page program book ad
-Field banner (displayed at FRHS stadium during football season)
-FR football website ad with your name/log
-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo
-1/2 page program book ad
-FR football website ad with your name/logo
-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo
-1/4 page program book ad
-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo
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