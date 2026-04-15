Franklin Regional Football Booster Club

Hosted by

Franklin Regional Football Booster Club

About this event

2026 FR Football Sponsorship

Gold Sponsor
$1,500

-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo

-Foursome of golf

-Full-page program book ad

-Field banner (displayed at FRHS stadium during football season)

-FR football website ad with your name/log


Blue Sponsor
$750

-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo

-1/2 page program book ad

-FR football website ad with your name/logo


White Sponsor
$500

-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo

-1/4 page program book ad


Hole Sponsor
$250

-Signage at the outing with your business name/logo

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