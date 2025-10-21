Fr. Tom Dolezal Memorial Golf Tournament (Benefitting St. Vincent DePaul Society)

Hosted by
18 holes of golf, a cart, full continental breakfast, catered lunch, 18 hole prizes including a $10,000 prize opportunity and par 3 specials, 2 mulligans per player, a logo gift and 1st & 2nd place prizes in three flights.
You will receive sponsor recognition on either a tee box or green.
You will receive sponsor recognition on the beverage cart and a sign on either a tee box or green.
You will receive sponsor recognition on either a tee box or green and admission for one golfer.
You will receive sponsor recognition on the golf cart, beverage cart and a sign on either a tee box or green.
You will receive sponsor recognition on a beverage cart and a sign on either a tee box or green and admission for 2 golfers.
You will receive sponsor recognition on the golf cart, beverage cart, on the lunch buffet, and a sign on either a tee box or green.
You will receive sponsor recognition at the buffet lunch and either a tee box or green and admission for 4 golfers.
You will receive sponsor recognition on the golf cart, beverage cart, on the lunch buffet, a sign on either a tee box or green, and verbal recognition during the program.
You will receive sponsor recognition at the buffet lunch, either on a tee box or green, recognition at the beverage carts, unlimited on course beverage allowance and admission for 4 golfers.
