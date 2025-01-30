Tuition fee FLAM San Diego (2025-2026)

Full payment: Secure your spot with a one time payment covering the full academic year. Due before August 15th.
Two installments. Make the initial 50% payment before August 15th with the final balance due by October 15th.
Full payment: Secure your spot with a one time payment covering the full academic year. Due before August 15th.
Two installments: Make the initial 50% payment before August 15th with the final balance due by October 15th.
Full payment: Secure your spot with a one time payment covering the full academic year. Due before August 15th.
If a tuition payment is not received before August 15th there is a $10 late fee per day.
If the final 50% tuition payment (two installment plan) is not received before October 15th there is a $10 late fee per day until payment is received.
Full payment paid by bank transfer. Covers tuition from (January-May 2026)
If payment is made by card, please check out with this option and then make a second separate transaction with the add on of $90 below. Covers tuition from (January-May 2026)
This is the add on for TPES or FLE beginner class SD to complete the full tuition payment by card.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing