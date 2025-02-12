France IBCPC 2026 Hotel payment 2025-26

Splitting a Room Monthly France Hotel payment
$70

I am splitting a room with a teammate and will make a monthly payment using this form.

Splitting a Room Quarterly France Hotel Payment
$210

I am splitting a room with a teammate and will make a quarterly payment using this form.

Entire Room Monthly Payment
$140

I will be traveling with a partner, so we will need the entire room. I will make a monthly payment using this form.

Entire Room Quarterly Payment
$420

I will be traveling with a partner, so we will need the entire room. I will make a quarterly payment using this form.

Other Payment 1
$210

"catch up payment" = $210

Other Payment 2
$420

"catch up payment" = $420

