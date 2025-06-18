India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota

Hosted by

India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota

About this event

Franchise Formula: Subway Edition

5400 American Blvd W

Bloomington, MN 55437, USA

ICOCMN Members (FREE)
Free

Free admission for active members of the India Chamber of Commerce MN. Includes access to the Subway franchise workshop, networking, and dinner provided by Subway. RSVP required to secure your spot.

Non-Member Admission
$35

General admission for non-members of the India Chamber of Commerce MN. Includes access to the Subway franchise workshop, networking, and dinner provided by Subway. Ticket is non-refundable and space is limited.

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