Franchise Formula: Subway Edition

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About this event
Free admission for active members of the India Chamber of Commerce MN. Includes access to the Subway franchise workshop, networking, and dinner provided by Subway. RSVP required to secure your spot.
General admission for non-members of the India Chamber of Commerce MN. Includes access to the Subway franchise workshop, networking, and dinner provided by Subway. Ticket is non-refundable and space is limited.
$
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