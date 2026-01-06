Francis Howell Hockey Club

Francis Howell Hockey Club Trivia Night

4835 Central School Rd

St Charles, MO 63304, USA

Individual Ticket
$30

Purchase an individual ticket to attend the FHHC Trivia Night on February 6.

Your ticket includes:

  • Entry to our adults-only trivia night
  • Trivia competition and prizes
  • Access to alcohol (21+)
  • Opportunity to participate in Super Bowl Squares and other interactive games

Individual tickets are perfect if you’re coming solo, as a couple, or joining friends at another table.

💙 Proceeds support FHHC operating costs, including ice time, league fees, and player development.

Table of 8
$220
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

💰SAVE $20!!💰
Reserve a table of 8 for the FHHC Trivia Night and guarantee seating for your group!

A table purchase includes:

  • Admission for 8 guests
  • Reserved seating for your group
  • Trivia competition and prizes
  • Access to alcohol (21+)
  • Participation in Super Bowl Squares and interactive games

Tables are ideal for families, friends, or parent groups who want to play together and enjoy the night as a team.

💙 Proceeds directly support FHHC operating costs and help offset expenses for FHHC families.

