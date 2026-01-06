Francis Howell Hockey Club Trivia Night

💰SAVE $20!!💰

Reserve a table of 8 for the FHHC Trivia Night and guarantee seating for your group!

A table purchase includes:

Admission for 8 guests

Reserved seating for your group

Trivia competition and prizes

Access to alcohol (21+)

Participation in Super Bowl Squares and interactive games

Tables are ideal for families, friends, or parent groups who want to play together and enjoy the night as a team.

💙 Proceeds directly support FHHC operating costs and help offset expenses for FHHC families.