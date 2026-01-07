Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Washington

Veterans Of Foreign Wars Of The United States Dept Of Washington

2026 - 2027 State Commander Apparel

Camp Button-Down – SM–XL (No Name/Title)
$40

This Harriton short-sleeve camp button-down is designed for a clean, professional appearance suitable for meetings, conventions, and casual wear.

  • Lightweight, comfortable fabric
  • Relaxed camp collar with button front
  • Official Washington VFW logo embroidered on the left chest

This version does not include name or title embroidery.


Sizing:

  • Small through XL only
  • Please select your size at checkout

Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (date and location coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
Camp Button-Down – 2X–4X (No Name/Title)
$45

This Harriton short-sleeve camp button-down provides the same professional look and comfort, offered in extended sizes.

  • Lightweight, comfortable fabric
  • Relaxed camp collar with button front
  • Official Washington VFW logo embroidered on the left chest

This version does not include name or title embroidery.


Sizing:

  • 2X, 3X, and 4X only
  • Please select your size at checkout

Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (date and location coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
Camp Button-Down – SM–XL (With Name/Title)
$45

This Harriton short-sleeve camp button-down offers a polished look with optional personalization for official or informal wear.

  • Lightweight, comfortable fabric
  • Relaxed camp collar with button front
  • Official Washington VFW logo embroidered on the left chest
  • Personalized name/title embroidered on the right chest

Personalization details:

  • Up to 3 lines
  • Maximum 25 characters per line
  • Text is embroidered exactly as entered
  • No proofs will be provided
  • No refunds for spelling errors

Sizing:

  • Small through XL only
  • Please select your size at checkout

Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (date and location coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
Camp Button-Down – 2X–4X (With Name/Title)
$50

This Harriton short-sleeve camp button-down combines comfort, extended sizing, and optional personalization for official events and everyday wear.

  • Lightweight, comfortable fabric
  • Relaxed camp collar with button front
  • Official Washington VFW logo embroidered on the left chest
  • Personalized name/title embroidered on the right chest

Personalization details:

  • Up to 3 lines
  • Maximum 25 characters per line
  • Text is embroidered exactly as entered
  • No proofs will be provided
  • No refunds for spelling errors

Sizing:

  • 2X, 3X, and 4X only
  • Please select your size at checkout

Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (date and location coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
Polo (No Name/Title)
$25

This short-sleeve polo offers a clean, professional look suitable for meetings, events, and everyday wear.

  • Official Washington VFW logo embroidered on the left chest
  • Comfortable, durable fabric
  • Designed for official and informal wear

This version does not include name or title embroidery.


Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (details coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
Polo (With Name/Title)
$30

This short-sleeve polo provides a professional appearance with optional personalization.

  • Official Washington VFW logo embroidered on the left chest
  • Personalized name/title embroidered on the right chest
  • Suitable for meetings, events, and everyday wear

Personalization details:

  • Up to 3 lines
  • Maximum 25 characters per line
  • Text is embroidered exactly as entered
  • No proofs will be provided
  • No refunds for spelling errors

Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (details coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
T-Shirt (No Name/Title)
$20

This short-sleeve T-shirt offers a comfortable, casual option for everyday wear and events.

  • Official Washington VFW logo screen printed on the left chest
  • Soft, durable fabric designed for regular use
  • Suitable for informal events and daily wear

This version does not include name or title printing.


Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (details coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
T-Shirt (With Name/Title)
$25

This short-sleeve T-shirt provides a casual look with optional personalization.

  • Official Washington VFW logo screen printed on the left chest
  • Personalized name/title printed on the right chest
  • Comfortable fabric suitable for everyday wear

Personalization details:

  • Up to 3 lines
  • Maximum 25 characters per line
  • Text is printed exactly as entered
  • No proofs will be provided
  • No refunds for spelling errors

Fulfillment:

  • Free pickup (details coordinated later)
  • Optional US shipping available
Shipping - Cost per Shirt
$10

