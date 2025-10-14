eventClosed

Frankenmuth Credit Union's Silent Auction

Dale Carnegie Basket item
Dale Carnegie Basket
$25

4 pk of Baynes Back in Blackberry Hard Cider

4 pk of Baynes Tropic Like It's Hot Cider

1 Can of Baynes Bobbing for Dunks Hard Cider

1 Baynes Oreo Caramel Apple

1 Fustini's Garlic Flavored Olive Oil

1 pkg American Gourmet Butter Twist Pretzels

1 pkg Shurms Michi-Gummies

1pkg Cherry Republic Sweetly Salted Dark Chocolate Cherries

1 Dish Towel w/ MI Pattern


Donated By: Wendy Groll

Dyson Cordless Vacuum
$100

Dyson V11 Original Cordless Vacuum, 3 Power Modes, Up to 60 Minutes, Deep Cleans Hard Floors and Carpets, Detangles pet Hair, converts to Handheld.


Donated By: Hope Tree

Bavarian Blast Overnight Package
$300

1 Overnight Stay (good all days of the week (holiday blackout dates apply)

Includes:

4 waterpark passes

Family Fun pkg - pizza and soda

Ropes Course/Climbing Walls

Laser Tag

Mini Golf

Sunday Brunch Gift Cert for 4 people

$200 in Game Cards

Haunted Forest Tickets item
Haunted Forest Tickets
$25

10 Tickets for the Camp Fish Tales Haunted Forest (Pinconning)

Saturday, October 18th 7-10pm

Bonfire & S'mores

