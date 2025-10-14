Frankenmuth Credit Union's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 pk of Baynes Back in Blackberry Hard Cider
4 pk of Baynes Tropic Like It's Hot Cider
1 Can of Baynes Bobbing for Dunks Hard Cider
1 Baynes Oreo Caramel Apple
1 Fustini's Garlic Flavored Olive Oil
1 pkg American Gourmet Butter Twist Pretzels
1 pkg Shurms Michi-Gummies
1pkg Cherry Republic Sweetly Salted Dark Chocolate Cherries
1 Dish Towel w/ MI Pattern
Donated By: Wendy Groll
Dyson V11 Original Cordless Vacuum, 3 Power Modes, Up to 60 Minutes, Deep Cleans Hard Floors and Carpets, Detangles pet Hair, converts to Handheld.
Donated By: Hope Tree
1 Overnight Stay (good all days of the week (holiday blackout dates apply)
Includes:
4 waterpark passes
Family Fun pkg - pizza and soda
Ropes Course/Climbing Walls
Laser Tag
Mini Golf
Sunday Brunch Gift Cert for 4 people
$200 in Game Cards
10 Tickets for the Camp Fish Tales Haunted Forest (Pinconning)
Saturday, October 18th 7-10pm
Bonfire & S'mores
