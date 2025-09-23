Frankentoy Night + PTA Meeting

912 S Chevy Chase Dr

Glendale, CA 91205, USA

free

Bring your creativity and an old toy or grab a toy from the Muir boneyard!

Parent Volunteer: Cutting station
Help students at the Frankentoy cutting station

Parent Volunteer: Take-Apart station
Help students with screwdrivers and pliers at the Frankentoy take-apart station

Parent Volunteer: Gluing station
Help students at the Frankentoy hot glue station

Parent Volunteer: Sewing station
Help students at the Frankentoy sewing station

Lend your Tools - see list
Drop off to main office labeled "Frankentoy" or bring to the event. Tools will be returned after the event.

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Safety Goggles

Duct Tape

Hot Glue Guns + Glue

Scissors

Material Donation - Sewing and Craft Supplies - see list
Drop off to main office labeled "Frankentoy" or bring to the event.

Scissors

Needles

Thread

Buttons

Fabric

Ribbon

Glue

Googly eyes

Refreshments Donation
Bring snacks to keep our builders energized

