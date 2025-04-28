eventClosed

Summit Hill 161 School Supplies by Frankfort Square Cub Scout Pack 101

addExtraDonation

$

C-Line 8-Pocket Portfolio item
C-Line 8-Pocket Portfolio item
C-Line 8-Pocket Portfolio
$11

This is the same portfolio linked on the district supply list and required for all Hilda Walker students. Because we bought in bulk, we can offer them at a lower price than Amazon (currently $16) - so you get to save a few bucks and support local Scouts at the same time!

Indian Trail - 1st Grade item
Indian Trail - 1st Grade
$70

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Indian Trail list for this grade level, except for the items below that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

Indian Trail - 2nd Grade item
Indian Trail - 2nd Grade
$72

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Indian Trail list for this grade level, except for the items below that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

Indian Trail - 3rd Grade item
Indian Trail - 3rd Grade
$80

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Indian Trail list for this grade level, except for the items below that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds
- Calculator

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

Indian Trail - 4th grade item
Indian Trail - 4th grade
$90

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Indian Trail list for this grade level, except for the items below that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

Hilda Walker - 5th Grade item
Hilda Walker - 5th Grade
$100

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Hilda Walker list for this grade level, except for the items below that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds

- Calculator (for Summit program)

- Cinch bag

- Indoor athletic footwear

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

Hilda Walker - 6th Grade item
Hilda Walker - 6th Grade
$95

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Hilda Walker list for this grade level, except for the items below that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds

- Calculator

- Cinch bag

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

Summit Hill Junior High (7th OR 8th grade) item
Summit Hill Junior High (7th OR 8th grade)
$100

SOLD OUT FOR 2025!


This supply pack includes all items on the official Summit Hill Junior High list for these grade levels, except for the items below that are optional or that students often like to select themselves:

- Pencil case
- Headphones/earbuds

- Calculator

- Cinch bag

- PE Uniform

- Locker Shelves

- Combination Lock (Optional for PE)

- Stylus for iPad

- Public Library Card

- 7th Grade novel The Outsiders

The items in this kit will be specific brands where specified in the school supply list.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing