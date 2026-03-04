Frankie Mae Foundation's Silent Auction

Make life's special moments even more unforgettable by treating friends and family to the ultimate celebratory combination, Champagne and chocolate! This thoughtful gift basket features Veuve, the premier Champagne brand that has been crafting luxury champagnes for 250 years. It's perfect for toasting everything from a new baby to a new job. The Champagne is paired with a decadent assortment of gourmet chocolate treats, including creamy, rich chocolates, chocolate- and caramel-coated grahams, mouthwatering chocolate-covered caramels, and more. Celebrate the good news with a gorgeous gift basket that will impress and delight!