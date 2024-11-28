Franklin Elementary PTA's Holiday Raffle

Every $5 purchase will enter your name into the drawing for this item!
$100 Scheels Gift Card
$5
Dinner and Drinks Gift Set
$5
This item includes 2 free $20 entrees for Texas Roadhouse, a Great Burn growler with $10 gift certificate and a Big Sky Brewery growler with $20 gift certificate.
Charcuterie and Cider Gift Set
$5
This set includes a charcuterie board, meats and cheeses, and a $15 gift certificate to Western Cider.
Book Lovers Gift Set
$5
This set includes a $25 gift certificate to the Book Exchange, and a $25 gift certificate to Liquid Planet at the Book Exchange.
