Franklin Hill Tenant Association's Silent Auction

🌿 Live Auction: Argentina Red Stag & Dove Hunt at Amakela Lodge 🦌🕊️

Embark on the ultimate hunting adventure with this exclusive 5-day, 4-night package at the renowned Amakela Lodge in Argentina. This premier experience includes three full days of guided hunting for six guests, offering the rare opportunity to pursue majestic red stag and fast-flying doves in one of South America's most breathtaking natural landscapes.

Set against the backdrop of Argentina’s lush forests and open skies, this trip combines luxury accommodations with world-class game. The red stag—known for its powerful build and striking antlers—is a prized trophy among hunters, while the dove hunt delivers high-volume shooting and thrilling action. Whether you're a seasoned sportsman or seeking a once-in-a-lifetime group getaway, this package promises unforgettable memories, camaraderie, and adventure.

Valued at $16,300, this auction item includes lodging, meals, and expert guides to ensure a seamless and exhilarating experience. Amakela Lodge is celebrated for its hospitality, scenic beauty, and access to prime hunting grounds. With space for six hunters, it’s perfect for friends, family, or corporate retreats.

Don’t miss your chance to bid on this extraordinary journey—where nature, sport, and luxury meet. Elevate your next escape with the thrill of the hunt and the spirit of Argentina.