Franklin Park Civic Association Annual Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
An individual is limited to one vote pursuant to that membership on issues that come for a vote before the association.
Renews yearly on: December 31
A family or household is limited to one vote pursuant to that membership on issues that come for a vote before the association, regardless of how many residents there are in that household.
Renews yearly on: December 31
A resident ADA, Elder, or Veteran (homeowner or renter) shall be defined as one named member, entitled to one vote pursuant to that membership on issues that come for a vote before the association.
Renews yearly on: December 31
A business or organization is limited to one membership and entitled to one vote pursuant to that membership, regardless of how many properties or businesses are owned. One individual shall be identified as the representative.
Renews yearly on: December 31
A non-resident owner of property located within the geographic area designated as Franklin Park is limited to one individual membership and entitled to one vote regardless of how many properties are owned.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Non-voting membership for individuals, businesses, or organizations interested in supporting the mission of the Association regardless of geographic location.
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