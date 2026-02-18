Franklin Park Civic Association Inc

Offered by

Franklin Park Civic Association Inc

About the memberships

Franklin Park Civic Association Annual Membership

Resident (Individual) Membership
$10

Renews yearly on: December 31

An individual is limited to one vote pursuant to that membership on issues that come for a vote before the association.

Resident (Family/Household) Membership
$15

Renews yearly on: December 31

A family or household is limited to one vote pursuant to that membership on issues that come for a vote before the association, regardless of how many residents there are in that household.

Resident ADA / Senior Citizen / Veteran Membership
$6

Renews yearly on: December 31

A resident ADA, Elder, or Veteran (homeowner or renter) shall be defined as one named member, entitled to one vote pursuant to that membership on issues that come for a vote before the association.

Business or Organization Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31

A business or organization is limited to one membership and entitled to one vote pursuant to that membership, regardless of how many properties or businesses are owned. One individual shall be identified as the representative.


Non-Resident Property Owner Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31

A non-resident owner of property located within the geographic area designated as Franklin Park is limited to one individual membership and entitled to one vote regardless of how many properties are owned.

Friend of the Association (Individual)
Pay what you can

Renews yearly on: December 31

Non-voting membership for individuals, businesses, or organizations interested in supporting the mission of the Association regardless of geographic location.


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