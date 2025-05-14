Offered by

Franklin Park Lions

About the memberships

Franklin Park Lions Memberships 2025

Monthly Installments
$100

Renews monthly

Enjoy the flexibility of our convenient monthly installment plan. With just $100 per month, you can spread out your payments evenly and manage your budget with ease. This plan offers: Fixed monthly payments of $100 No hidden fees or surprise charges Easy enrollment with automatic billing options Flexible terms, depending on your registration. Perfect for customers who prefer manageable, predictable payments without paying the full amount upfront.
Seasonal Package
$300

No expiration

Guarantees: ● Jersey with personalized name and number. ● 20 focused clinics on the fundamentals, skills, and knowledge of basketball ● 6 game opportunities to put practice into play Additional Benefits: ● 15% Discount on all Franklin Park Lions Merchandise ● Community engagement Opportunities and Fellowship ● Fundraising and Team Building Project Experiences
Bi-Annual Package
$550

No expiration

Guarantees: ● Jersey with personalized name and number. ● 40 focused clinics on the fundamentals, skills, and knowledge of basketball ● 12 game opportunities to put practice into play Additional Benefits: ● 20% Discount on all Franklin Park Lions Merchandise ● Community engagement Opportunities and Fellowship ● Fundraising and Team Building Project Experiences
Annual Package
$1,000

Valid for one year

Guarantees: ● Jersey with personalized name and number. ● 80 focused clinics on the fundamentals, skills, and knowledge of basketball ● 24 game opportunities to put practice into play Additional Benefits: ● 25% Discount on all Franklin Park Lions Merchandise ● Community engagement Opportunities and Fellowship ● Fundraising and Team Building Project Experiences

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!