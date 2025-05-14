Franklin Park Lions Memberships 2025

Enjoy the flexibility of our convenient monthly installment plan. With just $100 per month, you can spread out your payments evenly and manage your budget with ease. This plan offers:
Fixed monthly payments of $100
No hidden fees or surprise charges
Easy enrollment with automatic billing options
Flexible terms, depending on your registration.
Perfect for customers who prefer manageable, predictable payments without paying the full amount upfront.
Seasonal Package
$300
No expiration
Guarantees:
● Jersey with personalized name and number.
● 20 focused clinics on the fundamentals, skills, and knowledge of basketball
● 6 game opportunities to put practice into play
Additional Benefits:
● 15% Discount on all Franklin Park Lions Merchandise
● Community engagement Opportunities and Fellowship
● Fundraising and Team Building Project Experiences
Bi-Annual Package
$550
No expiration
Guarantees:
● Jersey with personalized name and number.
● 40 focused clinics on the fundamentals, skills, and knowledge of basketball
● 12 game opportunities to put practice into play
Additional Benefits:
● 20% Discount on all Franklin Park Lions Merchandise
● Community engagement Opportunities and Fellowship
● Fundraising and Team Building Project Experiences
Annual Package
$1,000
Valid for one year
Guarantees:
● Jersey with personalized name and number.
● 80 focused clinics on the fundamentals, skills, and knowledge of basketball
● 24 game opportunities to put practice into play
Additional Benefits:
● 25% Discount on all Franklin Park Lions Merchandise
● Community engagement Opportunities and Fellowship
● Fundraising and Team Building Project Experiences
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!