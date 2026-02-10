Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

Hosted by

Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

About this event

Franklin Variety Show 2026 Ad Sales and Family Shout Outs

2 Cypress Terrace

North Andover, MA 01845, USA

Premium Full-Color Ad item
Premium Full-Color Ad
$125

This is a full page color ad on either the back cover, inside front or inside back cover, the location will depend on when ads are submitted. Image must be a high-resolution PDF or PNG format sized to 5"x8"

Full Page Ad or Message to Performer (B&W) item
Full Page Ad or Message to Performer (B&W)
$50

This is a full page black and white ad on the inside of the booklet following the show performance order. Image must be a high-resolution PDF or PNG format sized to 5"x8"

Half Page Ad or Message to Performer item
Half Page Ad or Message to Performer
$25

This is a half page black and white ad on the inside of the booklet following the show performance order. Image must be a high-resolution PDF or PNG format sized to 5"x4"

One-Line Shoutout item
One-Line Shoutout
$15

100 characters MAX (Perfect for parents, family, and friends to cheer on their performer!)

Add a donation for Franklin School Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!