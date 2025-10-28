Franklin Wildcat Guard Boosters Association

Franklin Wildcat Guard Boosters Association

Franklin Wildcat Guard Spirit Shop

BLACK Wildcat Script Crewneck item
BLACK Wildcat Script Crewneck
$20

The Wildcat Script design is printed using DTF inks and pressed onto Port&Company brand crewneck sweatshirt. available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

RED Wildcat Script Crewneck item
RED Wildcat Script Crewneck
$20

Available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

Wildcats VS All Y'all Crewneck item
Wildcats VS All Y'all Crewneck
$20

Printed on Port&Company Brand Crewneck available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

Cool Cat Monochrome Comfy Tee item
Cool Cat Monochrome Comfy Tee
$15

Available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL COMFORT COLORS brand tee

Black Cool Cat Comfy Tee item
Black Cool Cat Comfy Tee
$15

Cool cat design on Black Comfort Colors Tee available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

Wildcat Doodle Canvas Tote item
Wildcat Doodle Canvas Tote
$10

DTF printed on Standard Canvas tote

Wildcats VS All Y'all Comfy Tee item
Wildcats VS All Y'all Comfy Tee
$15

Comfort colors brand available in Adult sizes S-4X and Youth Sizes S-XL

Wildcat Doodle Comfy Tee- Pepper item
Wildcat Doodle Comfy Tee- Pepper
$15

Available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

Wildcat Doodle Comfy Tee- WHITE item
Wildcat Doodle Comfy Tee- WHITE
$15

available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

Wildcat High Waist Leggings item
Wildcat High Waist Leggings
$20

Available in ADULT sizes S-4X

RED- Wildcat Fold Over Shorts item
RED- Wildcat Fold Over Shorts
$10

available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

BLACK- Wildcat Fold Over Shorts item
BLACK- Wildcat Fold Over Shorts
$10

Available in ADULT sizes S-4X and Youth sizes S-XL

Wildcats VS All Y'all Tote item
Wildcats VS All Y'all Tote
$10

Standard size canvas tote

Wildcat Classic Crossbody item
Wildcat Classic Crossbody
$10

Single Zipper Pocket, One Size Fits Most

Wildcat Era Crossbody (Copy) item
Wildcat Era Crossbody (Copy)
$10

Single Zipper Pocket, One Size Fits Most

Winter Guard Mom Crewneck- GRAY item
Winter Guard Mom Crewneck- GRAY
$20

Winter Guard Mom DTF print on Port&Company Crewneck Sweatshirt

SENIOR- The Last Winter Guard Season Crewneck item
SENIOR- The Last Winter Guard Season Crewneck
$20

DTF Design on Port&Company brand Crewneck Sweatshirt

Senior MOM-The Last Winter Guard Season Crewneck item
Senior MOM-The Last Winter Guard Season Crewneck
$20

DTF design on Port&Company Brand Crewneck Sweatshirt

Senior DAD- The Last Winter Guard Season Crewneck item
Senior DAD- The Last Winter Guard Season Crewneck
$20

DTF design on Port&company brand crewneck

Franklin Shield Logo Full Zip Jacket item
Franklin Shield Logo Full Zip Jacket
$30

Port & Company unisex jacket sizes YS-Adult 4X available.


Please send email to [email protected] to confirm the name you wish to have on the back of the jacket!

Franklin Winter Guard Sweat Pants - NO POCKETS item
Franklin Winter Guard Sweat Pants - NO POCKETS
$25

Available in sizes YS- Adult 4X Port&Company brand with Franklin Winter Guard Logo printed down the left leg

RED- Franklin Winter Guard Shield Crewneck item
RED- Franklin Winter Guard Shield Crewneck
$20

Port&Company Unisex Crewneck in sizes YS-Adult 4X

BLACK- Winter Guard Shield Logo Crewneck item
BLACK- Winter Guard Shield Logo Crewneck
$20

Port&Company Unisex Crewneck in sizes YS-Adult 4X

BLACK- Wildcats Logo Pocket Crewneck item
BLACK- Wildcats Logo Pocket Crewneck
$25

Port&Company Unisex Crewneck in sizes YS-Adult 4X

BLACK-Franklin Winter Guard Shield Logo Sweatshirt Blanket item
BLACK-Franklin Winter Guard Shield Logo Sweatshirt Blanket
$20

BLACK Sweatshirt Blanket

GRAY-Franklin Winter Guard Shield Logo Sweatshirt Blanket item
GRAY-Franklin Winter Guard Shield Logo Sweatshirt Blanket
$20

GRAY Sweatshirt Blanket

Shield Logo 1/4 Zip Athletic Pullover item
Shield Logo 1/4 Zip Athletic Pullover
$25

Sport-tek 1/4 zip polyester pullover in sizes YS- Adult 4X

Shield Logo Team Back Pack item
Shield Logo Team Back Pack
$30

This back pack features two full zipper pockets, a mesh water bottle pocket and a small front pocket. Item is customized with students name!

Franklin Winterguard STAFF jacket item
Franklin Winterguard STAFF jacket
$30

SPORTEK brand jacket

BLACK Shield Logo Hoodie item
BLACK Shield Logo Hoodie
$30

available in sizes ys-yxl and adult s-4x

RED Shield Logo Hoodie item
RED Shield Logo Hoodie
$30

available in sizes ys-yxl and adult s-4x

GRAY Shield Logo Hoodie item
GRAY Shield Logo Hoodie
$30

available in sizes ys-yxl and adult s-4x

2025-2026 Sponsor Shirt item
2025-2026 Sponsor Shirt
$20

available in sizes ys-yxl and adults s-4x

