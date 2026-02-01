Offered by

Franklinton High School Theatre Booster Club Inc

Franklinton High School Theatre Booster Club Sponsors

Balcony Level
$200

Valid until February 20, 2027

All Balcony Level Sponsors Receive:


1/4 Page Playbill Ad (Each Show)

4 Show Tickets (Each Show)

2 Facebook Recognition Posts

Website Listing (Full Year)

Mezzanine Level
$400

Valid until February 20, 2027

All Mezzanine Level Sponsors Receive:


1/2 Page Playbill Ad (Each Show)

6 Show Tickets (Each Show)

4 Facebook Recognition Posts

Website Listing (Full Year)

Orchestra Level
$800

Valid until February 20, 2027

All Orchestra Level Sponsors Receive:


Full Page Playbill Ad (Each Show)

8 Show Tickets (Each Show)

8 Facebook Recognition Posts

Website Listing (Full Year)

Acknowledgement in Show Speech

