Franklinton High School Theatre Booster Club Sponsors

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 20, 2027
All Balcony Level Sponsors Receive:
1/4 Page Playbill Ad (Each Show)
4 Show Tickets (Each Show)
2 Facebook Recognition Posts
Website Listing (Full Year)
Valid until February 20, 2027
All Mezzanine Level Sponsors Receive:
1/2 Page Playbill Ad (Each Show)
6 Show Tickets (Each Show)
4 Facebook Recognition Posts
Website Listing (Full Year)
Valid until February 20, 2027
All Orchestra Level Sponsors Receive:
Full Page Playbill Ad (Each Show)
8 Show Tickets (Each Show)
8 Facebook Recognition Posts
Website Listing (Full Year)
Acknowledgement in Show Speech
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!